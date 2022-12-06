Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Cactus stock opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.94. Cactus has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cactus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

