FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $31.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 170.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 37.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.48%. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

