Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives $145.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($200.00) to €155.00 ($163.16) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €149.00 ($156.84) to €130.00 ($136.84) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $102.83 on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $237.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.12.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.