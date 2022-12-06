Rashid Wasti Purchases 550 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.36 per share, with a total value of C$11,195.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,391.05.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total value of C$25,215.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Rashid Wasti purchased 550 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.05 per share, with a total value of C$11,024.97.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Rashid Wasti bought 1,200 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00.

TSE WN opened at C$171.21 on Tuesday. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$130.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.01. The stock has a market cap of C$24.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$152.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.00.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

