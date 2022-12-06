Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,703,224 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,633,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,703,224 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $65,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

