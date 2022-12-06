ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.49% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $65,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,309,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,542,000 after buying an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 120,181 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 66.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

