Northern Trust Corp Sells 35,498 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 483,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,498 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.41% of Silicon Laboratories worth $67,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 89,864 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after buying an additional 89,166 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,942,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock opened at $139.85 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

