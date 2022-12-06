Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,077 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $66,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 20.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Portland General Electric by 50.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

