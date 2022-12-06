Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,506 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $67,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 176.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 311.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 266,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

NYSE CMC opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $1,245,278. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

