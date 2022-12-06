Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $66,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,701,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.75. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.36 and a 12 month high of $155.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

