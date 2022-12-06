Northern Trust Corp Has $67.23 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.74% of East West Bancorp worth $67,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,183,000 after buying an additional 136,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,195,000 after buying an additional 1,155,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,362,000 after buying an additional 179,461 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after buying an additional 620,505 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

