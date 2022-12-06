Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,774,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888,592 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.54% of Thoughtworks worth $67,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWKS. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth approximately $34,576,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,036,000 after purchasing an additional 952,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 95.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 787,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Thoughtworks stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,464.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,860 shares of company stock valued at $748,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

