Fmr LLC Has $59.20 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022,645 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.59% of AerCap worth $59,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in AerCap by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,851,000 after buying an additional 1,290,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,670,000 after buying an additional 2,023,943 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in AerCap by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,421,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,316,000 after buying an additional 78,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,040,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,171,000 after acquiring an additional 145,400 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.