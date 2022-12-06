Fmr LLC Grows Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,885,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,869 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Certara worth $61,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the first quarter worth about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERT opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -590.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $177,749.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

