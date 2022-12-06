Short Interest in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Declines By 9.9%

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. IMARA has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 145,672 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $489,457.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,774,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,321,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 345,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth $64,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in IMARA in the third quarter valued at $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMARA in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMARA in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IMARA by 273.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

