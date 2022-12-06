Fmr LLC Sells 82,432 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82,432 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.49% of AllianceBernstein worth $60,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.32.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Articles

