Fmr LLC Sells 189,582 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,453,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189,582 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.44% of Oceaneering International worth $68,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,687,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 411,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,159,000 after purchasing an additional 397,410 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 168.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 625,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 392,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,476.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, VP Earl Childress purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,441.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OII stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $559.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.