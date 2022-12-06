Fmr LLC Increases Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,965,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,756 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.84% of Mattel worth $66,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 140.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,907,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after buying an additional 1,115,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 23.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 676,059 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $14,192,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mattel by 48.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,643,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,011,000 after purchasing an additional 539,829 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

MAT opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

