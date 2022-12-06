KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Update

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KludeIn I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INKA opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. KludeIn I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $30,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the third quarter worth $118,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the second quarter worth $197,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the third quarter worth $232,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KludeIn I Acquisition Company Profile

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

