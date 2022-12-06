Short Interest in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Declines By 8.2%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,100 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 901,300 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,866,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after acquiring an additional 201,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,084,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,326,000 after acquiring an additional 553,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Inogen by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 74,175 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Stock Down 7.0 %

About Inogen

Shares of INGN opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. Inogen has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $490.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

