Fmr LLC Acquires 41,438 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,438 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.63% of Ally Financial worth $64,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 56.6% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5,133.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 508,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 499,253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 108.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 552,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 287,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

