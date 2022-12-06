iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,892,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IJT opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $141.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

