Short Interest in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Declines By 10.2%

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWC. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $365.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

