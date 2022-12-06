Short Interest in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Declines By 7.2%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HBT Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $22.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

