Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $271.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.97. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
