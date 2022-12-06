Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Down 3.0 %

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

