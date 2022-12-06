Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,642 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,395,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,646,000 after buying an additional 65,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,643,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after buying an additional 308,826 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,110,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 512,741 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

