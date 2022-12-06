Hans Helmerich Sells 5,000 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $6,049,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

