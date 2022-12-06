Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Director Hans Helmerich Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

