Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider John D. Walker III Sells 3,400 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $707.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after buying an additional 54,065 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

