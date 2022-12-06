POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) vs. Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Critical Comparison

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -97.68% -88.12% Magnachip Semiconductor 11.01% 7.45% 5.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.5% of POET Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for POET Technologies and Magnachip Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

POET Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.70%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.85%. Given POET Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $210,000.00 552.47 -$15.67 million ($0.50) -6.32 Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 0.90 $56.71 million $0.87 11.08

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

