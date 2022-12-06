Jamie Christensen Sells 1,726 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.97. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 117.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 64,480 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Mirati Therapeutics

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.