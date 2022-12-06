Jamie Christensen Sells 1,726 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.97. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 117.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 64,480 shares during the last quarter.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
