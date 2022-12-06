Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,409,388.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $147,838,000 after acquiring an additional 386,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 323,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About PDC Energy

PDCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

