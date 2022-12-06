Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 2,436 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.48, for a total transaction of C$144,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at C$1,198,152.98.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,186 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total value of C$67,458.83.

On Friday, November 25th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,309 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total value of C$161,148.37.

Shopify Trading Down 4.3 %

TSE:SHOP opened at C$55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.00 and a 1-year high of C$194.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$124.52.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

