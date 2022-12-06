NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) vs. Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Head to Head Survey

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) and Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Clarus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -106.94% -111.76% -33.63% Clarus Therapeutics -193.00% N/A -87.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Clarus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $145.09 million 2.27 -$115.25 million ($3.14) -2.25 Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.12 -$40.62 million ($1.30) -0.03

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clarus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NanoString Technologies and Clarus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Clarus Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $28.57, suggesting a potential upside of 304.69%. Clarus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7,592.31%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarus Therapeutics beats NanoString Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the research and development of Hyb & Seq technologies; Celgene Corporation for developing LymphMark, an in vitro diagnostic for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Clarus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.