Contrasting Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marin Software and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Digital 0 4 5 0 2.56

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 147.01%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Marin Software.

Marin Software has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.63, suggesting that its share price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -87.88% -47.59% -37.95% Marathon Digital -179.46% -12.44% -5.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $24.42 million 0.74 -$12.94 million ($1.16) -0.97 Marathon Digital $150.46 million 4.77 -$36.17 million ($2.43) -2.53

Marin Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Marin Software on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

(Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.