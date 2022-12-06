Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.90.

A number of research firms have commented on AQN. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:AQN opened at C$10.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$9.86 and a 12 month high of C$20.19. The company has a market cap of C$6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 111.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.26.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Algonquin Power & Utilities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 780.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 196,096 shares in the company, valued at C$2,411,980.80. In related news, Director Christopher Huskilson purchased 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,938.57. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,011,410. Also, Senior Officer Arun Banskota purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 196,096 shares in the company, valued at C$2,411,980.80. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 166,260 shares of company stock worth $1,969,606.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Stories

