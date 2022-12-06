Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at $813,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at $4,249,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 17.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 61.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 48.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

