Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 930,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Regina Ingel sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $31,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 930,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,429.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $832,750. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 89.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

