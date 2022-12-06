Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Price Target at $40.14

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVH. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.6 %

INVH opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

