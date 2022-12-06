scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Receives $16.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

SCPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.25. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $7.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

Insider Activity at scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 762,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,973,722. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $2,300,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $380,300.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 762,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,973,722. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile



scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

