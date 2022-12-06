Analysts Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price at $70.79

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,019 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk Company Profile

TTD stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,542.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.