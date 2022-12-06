Analysts Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price at $70.79

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.79.
Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,019 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
