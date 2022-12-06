Analysts Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Target Price at $19.20

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

OMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 22.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $12,164,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,548,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,141,000 after buying an additional 117,559 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.