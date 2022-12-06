Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 815,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of TRN opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 53.80%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

