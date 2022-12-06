TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPVG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPVG stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $451.61 million, a P/E ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 1.69. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 800.04%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

