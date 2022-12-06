Analysts Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Price Target at $26.33

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Vontier has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $32.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 256.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vontier by 331.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 58.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

