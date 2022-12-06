Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Receives 226.80 Average PT from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 226.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDRDF. Barclays boosted their price target on Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($269.47) to €277.00 ($291.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €250.00 ($263.16) to €220.00 ($231.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDF opened at 195.50 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of 164.11 and a 1 year high of 246.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 181.50 and its 200 day moving average is 184.96.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.