Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $456.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Darktrace Stock Down 1.7 %

DRKTF stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Darktrace has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

