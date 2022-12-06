Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 423,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
AUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fundamental Research set a $0.76 target price on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
