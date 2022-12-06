Short Interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Declines By 7.4%

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 10,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of HR stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.70.
Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.28%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $5,759,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,855.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.
Further Reading
